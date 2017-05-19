Uttarakhand: Landslide near Rishikesh-Badrinath NH, thousands feared stranded

Thousands of pilgrims are feared stranded after a landslide occurred near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

District collector Ashish Joshi said that BRO (Border Roads Organisation) personnel are engaged in clearing the roads and it could be opened for traffic by Saturday afternoon. He also said efforts are on to provide all facilities to the pilgrims who are at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath.

According to News State, debris from the mountains in Hathi Pahar fell on the highway following heavy rains on Friday afternoon. About 500 vehicles were stuck as the incident damaged some of the highway area.

Uttarakhand: Landslide near Vishnuprayag on Badrinath route; Almost 15,000 tourists stranded. pic.twitter.com/5sTQ63eTQv — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

The officials have requested tourists to stay in safe location and avoid venturing in the area. The pilgrims, on their way to Badrinath, are being stopped at Karnapriyag, Nandprayag, Pipalkoti, Joshimath and Chamoli, according to this report by Navbharat Times.

"Border Roads Organisation and police personnel are at the spot and trying to manage the situation. We are trying to ensure that debris is cleared and traffic movement is restored soon," Tripti Bhatt, Superintendent of Police (SP), Chamoli told The Times of India. It would take at least two days for the debris to be cleared.

In July 2016, heavy rains had triggered cloudbursts in several districts of Uttarakhand, killing at least 30 people and washing away houses. Following the flash flood, the water-level rose in Nandaprayag area.

With inputs from PTI