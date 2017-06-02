Uttarakhand CM's message to people to combat migration: Post selfies with your kids in villages

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday had a message for people of the state to combat migration from the hills: Take children to ancestral villages to familiarise them with their roots, take selfies there and post those on social media.

In posts on social media site Twitter, he said visiting their ancestral places will kindle a feeling of attachment in children while the selfies would present a unique picture of the state through social media.

Reiterating his government's commitment to combat the problem of migration from the hills, Rawat said those who are parents could do their bit to contribute to the cause.

"All parents who have their homes in the hills but live elsewhere should take their children to their ancestral villages this summer to revive in them a sense of attachment for their roots."

"Do share pictures of you and your kids using a hashtag #SelfieFromMyVillage - every pic will help bring out a completely different aspect of Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister said.

He also urged people to invite their friends and families to accompany them on these bonding trips which will also help the state.

Rawat said that taking children to their village home in the hills will rekindle a love for their roots in them and they may feel tempted to come home again and again.

It will also help connect the children with those left behind, he said.

"Each photo will tell a separate story and present a unique picture of Uttarakhand through the social media," Rawat said.