Uttar Pradesh's traders 'live in fear' because of BJP government, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of insulting traders in the state, saying criminals and police are targeting the community which is living in fear.

Addressing a meeting of traders on Saturday, Akhilesh said, "Traders are feeling highly insecure. The BJP government is insulting the trader community. The BJP government is working with an attitude of vengeance."

The former chief minister also said that the BJP has "broken" the mutual economy of traders and farmers. "This has adversely affected the markets. The BJP wants to trade on the pretext of cows and the Ganga," he said.

The meeting comes just days after two jewellers were killed during a robbery in Mathura, triggering wide-spread protest by the business community.

In a major breakthrough in the sensational dacoity-cum-murder case, the Mathura police arrested six robbers after a brief encounter in which about six police personnel were injured in Chaubia Para in the district.