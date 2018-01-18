Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath meets Class I boy stabbed in Lucknow school toilet

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the Class I student who was injured after being allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a girl in the toilet of a private school.

Adityanath visited the Trauma Centre and talked to doctors, inquiring about the well-being of six-year-old Ritik, who was attacked in the toilet of Brightland School in Triveni Nagar locality by his senior, in a chilling reminder of the murder of Class II student Pradyuman Thakur in a Gurgaon school last year.

Police have detained two persons in connection with the incident that took place on 16 January and identified the girl, who is also the student of the school, who had allegedly attacked him.

"The girl is about 11 years old and studies in Class VII. Forgetting the school closed, the girl attacked Ritik," police said, adding that detailed probe is still on.

The victim's father Rajesh had on Wednesday said, "I was informed by the school that my son is injured. He has been attacked with knife by a girl."

The boy was rushed to the Trauma Centre and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Dr Sandeep Tewari, who was treating the boy, said the victim had deep wounds on chest and stomach that "seem to have been inflicted with a knife-like sharp object".

An FIR was lodged in connection on Wednesday.

Panic gripped the school a day after the incident took place when other parents came to know about the matter and charged the school administration with trying to hush up the case.

Taking note of the incident after the picture of the wounded boy went viral on social media and TV channels, District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) Mukesh Kumar Singh issued a notice to the school seeking clarification as to why legal action should not be initiated against it.

"The school has not provided information to our office regarding the incident after registration of the FIR. A clarification has been sought from the school," Singh said.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman of Gurgaon's Newwas found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon in the school's washroom in September last year in which a 16-year-old student has been charged with committing the crime.