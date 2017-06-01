Uttar Pradesh: Woman allegedly gang raped in Lucknow, one accused arrested

A woman has allegedly been gang raped by three persons in Lucknow’s King George's Medical University. The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested one of the three accused while two others are still absconding.

Uttar Pradesh: Woman allegedly gang raped in Lucknow's King George's Medical University. One accused arrested, two absconding pic.twitter.com/Kt4if6ree5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2017

The rape survivor, who is from Hardoi, was tricked and later abducted. She was accompanying her husband, who is admitted at the KGMU, reported Zee News. On Wednesday, she was reportedly approached by a liftman, who took her to a room on the pretext of bringing food to her. The other two accused were already present in the room.

The accused have been identified as Vinay, Santosh and Shivkumar. The woman has filed a police complaint.

The crime rate in Uttar Pradesh has gone up in the last couple of months. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the four Greater Noida rape survivors on Thursday and assured them that the guilty will not be spared. The four women of the same family were raped when they were travelling in a van to meet an ailing relative. They were intercepted at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway and raped at gunpoint. Yogi assured them that his government was committed to the safety and security of girls and women in the state. He also said that criminal elements would soon be behind bars.

The chief minister asked the state police chief to expedite the action to nab the culprits. A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family and free education to the children has also been announced.

Recently, a video of two women being molested by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur also surfaced. The main accused in this incident has been arrested and the hunt is on for the other accused.