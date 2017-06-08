Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Board results 2017 to be declared tomorrow: Check your grades on upresults.nic.in

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results for Class X and Class XII Intermediate Exams on 9 June, 2017 at 12.30 pm. Students can check the results on the official websites, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

If the candidates are unable to visit the official websites due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate result portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

According to News18, more than 34 lakh students appeared for the Class X exam while more than 26 lakh students appeared for the Class XII exam.

The exams were conducted from 16 March till 1 April, 2017.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website: upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. Click on the appropriate link for Class X Results or Class XII 2017. Enter your roll number and click 'submit'. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.