UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2017 declared: Girls from Fatehpur top exams; check grades at upresults.nic.in

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), declared the results for Class X and Class XII Intermediate Exams on 9 June, 2017 at 12.30 pm. To check their results, students can visit the official websites, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

According to ANI, Fatehpur's Tejasvi Devi and Priyanshi Tiwari topped Class X and Class XII board exams with 95.83 percent and 96.20 percent respectively. Around 34,04,571 students appeared for Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th exams, while over 26,24,681 appeared for the UP Board Class XII exam this year, reports said. ANI also reported that the pass percentage for Class X is 81.6 percent and 82.5 percent for Class XII.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had announced that all girls, who manage to clear Class X exam, will be given a reward of Rs 10,000. The announcement was made by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on 5 June.

If the candidates are unable to visit the official websites due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate result portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 exams were conducted from 16 March to 1 April, 2017.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website: upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Click on the appropriate link for Class X Results or Class XII 2017.

Enter your roll number and click 'submit'.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.