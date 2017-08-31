Uttar Pradesh teacher slaps Class III student mercilessly after he fails to respond to roll call

Lucknow: A private school teacher allegedly slapped a Class III student mercilessly and dragged him for not responding to roll call, following which she was booked by the police.

The video clip of the teacher slapping and dragging the child has gone viral on the social media.

The child said as he was engrossed in drawing, he could not respond to the roll call by the teacher.

Shocking visuals of a teacher slapping a student 40 times in 2 minutes.The student was mercilessly thrashed for not responding to attendance pic.twitter.com/dpgILnijWc — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 31, 2017

The incident came to light when the student reached home from school on Wednesday and his parents noticed that his face was swollen and he was behaving in an unusually dull manner, the police said.

When his parents got in touch with his friends, they were told that he had been slapped around 40 times by the class teacher, they said.

The parents then met the school principal, who checked the CCTV footage which purportedly showed the teacher, Retika V John, mercilessly slapping the child and dragging him.

The principal then called the teacher, who tendered her apologies. The parents were assured that her service was being terminated.

Following a complaint by the child's father, an FIR was on Thursday registered against the teacher for voluntarily causing hurt, Station officer of PGI police station Brijesh Rai told.