Uttar Pradesh set to end 20 percent minority quota in social welfare schemes

Lucknow: In a move likely to trigger a political storm, the Bharatiya Janta party government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to end the 20 percent quota for minorities in social welfare schemes.

The quota was fixed by the earlier Samajwadi Party government.

Sources said that Social Welfare Minister Ramapati Shastri had approved the proposal on Monday and that it was only a matter of time, and technicalities, before the same is placed before the Cabinet for approval.

BJP said that it had always maintained it was not against any faith or religion but was against the politics of appeasement.

"There is no rationale of quota in schemes on the basis of religion; we are in favour of doing away with it. Development should be guided by the principle of benefit for all," the minister said while confirming the move to do away with the quota.

Minorities, mainly Muslims, in the state get 20 percent quota in schemes of departments like sugar development, micro irrigation, horticulture, agriculture, animal husbandry, rural development, basic education, panchayati raj, medical and health, public works, tourism, higher education and youth welfare, among others.