Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure peaceful Christmas after Hindu Jagran Manch warns schools against celebrating festival

IndiaPTIDec, 19 2017 21:19:54 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday directed all district police chiefs to ensure that Christmas festivities go smoothly without any untoward incident, two days after the Hindu Jagran Manch warned Aligarh schools against celebrating the festival.

Representational image. AFP

ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar also directed all district police chiefs of the state to ensure the freedom of practising one's religion is protected and appropriate action should be taken in this regard.

"The Aligarh SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) and all district police chiefs have been directed to take strict legal action against those indulging in intimidation of any sort," he said.

This directive comes after RSS-affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch issued a circular on Sunday, threatening the management of all Aligarh schools against celebrating Christmas saying, if they did so, it would be "at their own risk".


