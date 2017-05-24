Uttar Pradesh police suspends officer for thrashing Samajwadi Party leader Swale Chaudhary

Badaun (UP): A police inspector posted in Sadar Kotwali police station was suspended for allegedly beating up a local Samajwadi Party leader in Badaun and uploading its video on the social media.

The district unit president of SP youth wing Swale Chaudhary was beaten up when he had gone to the police station to mediate in resolving a dispute between two bus operators in which about 12 persons were arrested and FIR was lodged against 20 people, on Sunday.

SSP Chandra Prakash said he came across a video in which Inspector Lokendra Singh was seen brutally beating up Chaudhary after which senior officials were informed and Singh was placed under suspension.

Chaudhary's father Huzoor Ahmed alleged that his son who had gone to the police station to mediate in resolving the dispute between the two parties was brutally beaten up and sent to jail.

Alleging that the inspector got the incident filmed and also uploaded it on the social media, Ahmed has sought justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding that the inspector should be booked and sent to jail.

"If action is not taken against the inspector, the entire family will be left with no choice other than sitting on indefinite fast," he said.