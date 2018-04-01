Uttar Pradesh police arrests suspected criminal carrying Rs 10,000 reward after encounter in Badaun

Badaun: A wanted man was arrested in an encounter, police said on Sunday. A sub-inspector and the suspected miscreant were also injured in the encounter that took place on Saturday.

Pappu alias Ramchandra Das, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, was surrounded by a police team on a tip-off and during an exchange of fire he was injured, Superintendent of Police, Kamal Kishore said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.