Uttar Pradesh: Minor cancer survivor gang-raped in Lucknow, seeks help from passerby who assaults her again

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old cancer survivor was allegedly raped by two men in Sarojini nagar in Lucknow and was later sexually assaulted by another person whom she asked for help, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place last night when the girl had gone out to meet an acquaintance, Additional Superintendent of Police (Lucknow East) Sarvesh Mishra said.

The survivor alleged that her acquaintance, Shubham, took her to a secluded place where he and his friend, Sumit, raped her and fled from the spot, the police said, adding when she sought help from a passerby, Virendra, he also raped her. The victim somehow reached home and narrated the ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, her father lodged a complaint, the police said.

A case of gang-rape has been registered under relevant section of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said, adding Sumit and Virendra have been arrested.

A hunt was on to apprehend Shubham, the Additional SP said.

In October, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by five men and shot at for trying to escape in a village near Lucknow raising concern over the law and order situation in the state.

The incident happened when the girl had gone to the fields to relieve herself. She was allegedly assaulted by a group of five men who shot at her when she tried to fight them back, Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Lucknow had said.

The girl had reportedly travelled from New Delhi to appear for her Bachelors of Education (B.Ed) entrance exam.

With inputs from PTI