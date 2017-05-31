Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik board Class 10th, 12th 2017 exam results expected soon: Check upmsp.edu.in for updates

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also called Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is likely to declare results for Class X and XII in the first week of June, according to reports. Although an official update is yet to come from the board, the candidates can check the official website —upmsp.edu.in— for any new notification.

Once declared, the students can check their results on the web portals, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

The students are requested to keep their relevant candidate information like hall ticket number ready at the time results are out, in order to avoid delays.

Though the Class X and XII results were expected in May, the delay in announcement came with the UPMSP's decision to follow CBSE's path on marks moderation.

"We are not sure whether moderation policy for state board students will apply this year or not as we are still in the process of feeding data while CBSE is about to declare results so we will follow whatever CBSE decides," UPMSP secretary Shail Yadav had told The Times of India.

Marks moderation policy refers to the manipulation of marks from the total score of students based on factors such as difficulty levels in different sets of question papers.

Since the CBSE declared the Class XII 2017 results on 28 May after deciding to continue with the moderation policy, the UPMSP is also expected to announce the results soon.

The Class X and XII examination had also faced delay due to Assembly elections and commenced from 16 March.

Close to 55 lakh students appeared for the UPMSP examinations this year.

Steps to obtain result:

Visit the either of the two websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Select the appropriate class name U. P. Board High School (Class X) 2017 Results or U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Results 2017 .

Fill out the required details asked in the form like roll number and click submit

Download your result and take a print copy for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.