Uttar Pradesh legislative council Winter Session begins; listed questions not taken up as Opposition disrupts proceedings

Lucknow: The Winter session of the UP Legislative Council began on a stormy note on Thursday with a determined Opposition disrupting proceedings on the issue of law and order, leading to washout of the Question Hour.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members trooped into the well, raising issues relating to law and order, alleged shortage of fertilisers and seeds and EVM malfunctioning in the recent civic polls in the state.

SP members sported caps with slogans written on them and displayed banners. All the while, the BSP members kept shouting from their seats adding to the din.

Amid uproar, Chairman Ramesh Yadav adjourned the House for half an hour. When the House re-assembled, similar scenes were witnessed again and it was adjourned till noon.

Questions listed for the day could not be taken up in the din.