Kaifiyat Express derailment in UP's Auraiya district: No deaths yet, 70 injured; Suresh Prabhu 'personally monitors' situation

IndiaFP StaffAug, 23 2017 09:25:52 IST

Lucknow: Ten coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, resulting in injuries to at least 70 people, in the second rail accident in the state in four days, according to media reports.

The train travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi collided with a dumper around 2.50 am between Pata and Achalda railway stations, a spokesperson for the North Central Railway (NCR) said. Over 70 passengers were injured and have been rushed to the hospital, said MC Chauhan, General Manager, NCR. However, ANI reported that a total of 10 coaches and the engine of Kaifiyat Express had derailed. 

NCR sources said that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site at the time of the accident. Officials have rushed to the spot to provide rescue and relief operations to the passengers.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu said on Twitter:

Uttar Pradesh Police also tweeted to share emergency phone numbers of senior officers in the district.

This is the second rail accident since Friday when Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, killing 22 people and injuring 156.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 06:44 am | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 09:25 am


