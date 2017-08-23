Kaifiyat Express derailment in UP's Auraiya district: No deaths yet, 70 injured; Suresh Prabhu 'personally monitors' situation

Lucknow: Ten coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, resulting in injuries to at least 70 people, in the second rail accident in the state in four days, according to media reports.

Kaifiyat Express train derails near Auraiya (UP). More details awaited pic.twitter.com/RtFrYbSuxZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2017

The train travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi collided with a dumper around 2.50 am between Pata and Achalda railway stations, a spokesperson for the North Central Railway (NCR) said. Over 70 passengers were injured and have been rushed to the hospital, said MC Chauhan, General Manager, NCR. However, ANI reported that a total of 10 coaches and the engine of Kaifiyat Express had derailed.

10 bogies and engine derailed after colliding with a dumper. No news of deaths: Anil Saxena, DG PRO, Railways pic.twitter.com/g2eUeU8goy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2017

NCR sources said that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site at the time of the accident. Officials have rushed to the spot to provide rescue and relief operations to the passengers.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu said on Twitter:

Some passengers have received Injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals.I am personally monitoring situation,rescue operations 2/ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately 3/ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

Uttar Pradesh Police also tweeted to share emergency phone numbers of senior officers in the district.

This is the second rail accident since Friday when Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, killing 22 people and injuring 156.

With inputs from PTI