Uttar Pradesh government likely to abrogate 1,000 archaic laws in coming Assembly session

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is working towards abrogating more than 1,000 archaic laws and introduce a legislation to this effect in the Assembly, Minister for Law and Justice Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday.

"These laws have become redundant over a period of time," the minister said, adding that work on seeking no objections from departments concerned had begun.

"About 1,000 laws that have lost their worth are under active consideration. The government will be bringing a legislation, most likely in the coming Assembly session, to abolish them," Pathak told IANS.

The Budget Session begins on 8 February.

Based on National Law Commission recommendations, an official said, a list of such laws was prepared and after due scrutiny, they were in the process of becoming history.

Such laws include the Mirzapur Mining Act, King of Avadh State Act 1888, Avadh Taluqdar's Relief Act of 1870, Avadh State Act of 1869, United Province Act of 1890, King of Avadh Validation Act of 1917, Improvement in Towns Act of 1850, Sales of Land For Revenue Arrears Act of 1845, Forfeited Deposit Act of 1850, Coroners Act of 1871, Local Authority Loans Act of 1914, Agriculturist Loans Act of 1884 and the Sikh Gurudwara's (Supplementary Act) of 1925.