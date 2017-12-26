Uttar Pradesh: Doctors' bash sees Russian belly dancers perform, ambulance used to ferry liquor; Yogi Adityanath orders probe

State-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut hosted an alumni event Monday marked by performances by Russian belly dancers, and saw an ambulance used to ferry alcohol, according to several media reports.

Meerut: Liquor cartons stored in an ambulance van, Belly dance performance at alumni function of state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical college (25.12.17) pic.twitter.com/MQSBEpUpfG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2017

The event involved doctors from the 1992 batch, who were celebrating silver jubilee of their graduation in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came to light after video footage of the belly dancers performing among cheering doctors went viral on social media.

According to a report in India Today, bar tenders, including women in Christmas caps, are seen serving drinks to doctors in the footage as they dance to popular tunes.

College authorities and the Uttar Pradesh government have ordered investigations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "severely reprimanded" the district magistrate and the chief medical officer, India Today further reported.

Acting principal Vinay Agarwal said he had no prior knowledge of the incident. "I got to know about it in the evening and I am yet to hear from the organisers. We are yet not clear if ambulances of the institute or some other private hospital were deployed for the purpose," Agarwal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

I got to know that Russian Belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van, it is absolutely wrong, it should not have happened at a state run medical college. Inquiry has been ordered into the incident: Rajkumar, CMO, Meerut pic.twitter.com/MbxzMFXFEJ

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2017

News18 reported that the ambulance was used to transport several cartons of liquor to the party on Monday.

State director general for medical education and former principal of the college KK Gupta has demanded an explanation from the college "at the earliest".

"My big question to them is how the administration allowed this in the first place. Nobody, not even the principal, will be spared if found guilty," he was quoted as saying by News18.

Gupta added, "This never used to happen in our time. Music and dancing was fine, but it was never such a vulgar display."