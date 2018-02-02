Uttar Pradesh DG Homeguard takes oath to build Ram temple; video goes viral

A top-ranking police official in Uttar Pradesh has found himself in the midst of a controversy after a video showing him swearing to make Ram Temple in Ayodhya soon has gone viral, media reports said. Deputy General Home Guards, Suryakumar Shukla was seen at an event hosted at the Lucknow University where he takes an oath to soon build Ram temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya, Patrika reported.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly pulled up the official and sought an explanation for his comments made on a public platform, CNN-News18 reported.

Shukla made the comments at an event called Akhil Bharatiya Samagra Vichar Prushth, a seminar on the issue of early resolution of the temple land title dispute, which was was organised at the Lucknow University, according to AAJ Tak. The university has, however, denied knowledge of any such comments made.

Meanwhile, Shukla has taken a defensive line on the issue and has said that his comments were quoted out of context. "I did not raise any slogans. Some Muslim leaders were also advocating the construction of a temple. I also said that if Hindu's and Muslims decide upon building a temple there is no harm in it," he said.

Shukla is an Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer from the 1982 batch. He hails from Bulandshahr and his name was also doing the rounds to succeed former deputy general of police Sulkhan Singh, according to The Times of India. The job, however, went to OP Singh, a 1983 batch IPS officer.

Shukla's comments are in contrast with the service rules binding IPS officers. As DG Home Guard, participating in a socio-political function and making political, or communally motivated statements on a sub-judice matter is against the guidelines, AAJ Tak reported.