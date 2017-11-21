You are here:
Uttar Pradesh cops force woman to remove burkha at Yogi Adityanath's Ballia rally; district police chief vows probe

IndiaFP StaffNov, 21 2017 22:45:42 IST

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath appearance at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a Muslim woman was allegedly forced to remove her burkha by police officers, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

According to NDTV,  the woman, Sairawho is reportedly a BJP worker—said she had no complaints.

Assuring the news channel that an enquiry would be conducted, district police chief Anil Kumar said: "So far, I have not received any report of this. We had instructions that there should be no black flags shown at the rally. I will get this looked into. One cannot forcibly make anyone remove a burkha.

The Times of India reported that in October, the Agra district administration barred people from wearing black T-shirts and shirts while attending Adityanath's rally.

 

Officials said the restriction was made to thwart any attempt to show black flags at the event, according to the report.


Published Date: Nov 21, 2017 10:45 pm | Updated Date: Nov 21, 2017 10:45 pm


