Uttar Pradesh cops book man for making derogatory comments against Yogi Adityanath on social media

Shahjahanpur: A man has been booked Shahjahanpur for allegedly making derogatory comments against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media, the police said on Saturday.

Updesh Yadav Samajwadi, a resident of Kilapur in the Shahjahanpur district, allegedly posted derogatory comments against Adityanath on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Virendra Chauhan, the police station in-charge of Mirzapur, said.

A police complaint against the accused was lodged this morning by Manoj Kashyap, who had contested the state Assembly polls earlier this year on a BJP ticket from Jalalabad, Chauhan said, adding that the accused was absconding.

On 23 May also, a man who allegedly made a fake Facebook account and posted derogatory content about Yogi Adityanath was arrested.

Responding to a complaint that objectionable comments and a picture of the chief minister was posted on the social media site, police had registered a case against a man called Sahil Malik.

However, detailed investigations revealed that the account was a fake one and had been made by Munazir. Consequently, Munazir was arrested and a case filed against him.

With inputs from PTI.