You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Uttar Pradesh cops book man for making derogatory comments against Yogi Adityanath on social media

Uttar Pradesh cops book man for making derogatory comments against Yogi Adityanath on social media

IndiaFP StaffAug, 19 2017 16:47:43 IST

Shahjahanpur: A man has been booked Shahjahanpur for allegedly making derogatory comments against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media, the police said on Saturday.

Yogi Aditiyanath. PTI

Yogi Aditiyanath. PTI

Updesh Yadav Samajwadi, a resident of Kilapur in the Shahjahanpur district, allegedly posted derogatory comments against Adityanath on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Virendra Chauhan, the police station in-charge of Mirzapur, said.

A police complaint against the accused was lodged this morning by Manoj Kashyap, who had contested the state Assembly polls earlier this year on a BJP ticket from Jalalabad, Chauhan said, adding that the accused was absconding.

On 23 May also, a man who allegedly made a fake Facebook account and posted derogatory content about Yogi Adityanath was arrested.

Responding to a complaint that objectionable comments and a picture of the chief minister was posted on the social media site, police had registered a case against a man called Sahil Malik.

However, detailed investigations revealed that the account was a fake one and had been made by Munazir. Consequently, Munazir was arrested and a case filed against him.

With inputs from PTI.


Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 04:47 pm | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017 04:47 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores