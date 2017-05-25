UP Class 10, 12 2017 board exam results likely in June: Check your grades at upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPBSE), also called Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, is likely to declare results for Class X and XII in the first week of June. All candidates who appeared for the exam can check their grades on the official website: upresults.nic.in.

Students have been requested to keep their relevant candidate information like hall tickets and roll numbers ready at the time results are out, in order to avoid delays.

Though the Class X and XII results were expected in May, there is a delay in announcement as the UPBSE has decided to follow CBSE's decision on marks moderation.

"We are not sure whether moderation policy for state board students will apply this year or not as we are still in the process of feeding data while CBSE is about to declare results so we will follow whatever CBSE decides," UPBSE secretary Shail Yadav told The Times of India.

Yadav also said that the UPBSE has written a letter to the CBSE chairman requesting him to share their point of view on moderation policy else, as it would be difficult for the students to compete with CBSE students otherwise, Hindustan Times reported.

Marks moderation policy refers to the manipulation of marks from the total score of students based on factors such as difficulty levels in different sets of question papers.

According to India.com, the answer sheets are still being examined. The correction of answer sheets will be completed by this week.

The Class X and XII exams had also faced delay due to Assembly elections and commenced from 16 March.

Close to 55 lakh students appeared for the UP board examinations this year.

Steps to obtain result: