Uttar Pradesh: Bodies of two teen sisters found hanging from tree in Noida, mother points finger at distant nephew

The bodies of two teen sisters were found hanging from a tree in Barola village in Noida's Sector 49 in Uttar Pradesh, according to several media reports.

Bodies of two minor girls found hanging from a tree in Noida's Sector-49 pic.twitter.com/NeGxkzU5DE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2017

According to a report in India Today, the police retrieved the bodies upon receiving information from the villagers in Barola. The sisters, Laxmi (18) and Nisha (14), hailed from Bulandshahr.

The bodies were discovered at 4 am on Tuesday, NDTV reported. Although the post-mortem is awaited, police said that prima facie there were no signs of assault.

The mother of the victims has accused Ravi, a distant nephew, of murdering the sisters, reported Hindustan Times. The sisters allegedly urged a woman whom Ravi intended to marry to leave him, according to the report.

Though the police are treating it as a case of suicide, AK Singh, Superintendent of Police, told Hindustan Times that they were considering "few aspects" that could be behind the deaths.