Uttar Pradesh board Class 12th results likely to be declared on 9 June: To check marks, visit upresults.nic.in

After reports stating that the Uttar Pradesh board results for Class XII will be expected soon, The Indian Express has reported that the results will be declared on 9 June. Students can check their results on upresults.nic.in.

The exams were held from 16 March to 21 April. More than 26 lakh students have appeared for the class XII exams.

Students can check their results by following the steps below:

– Go to the official website for the UP board (upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and examresults.net)

– Click on the link to the results page.

– Select the Class X results

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The Indian Express further mentioned that numerous cases of cheating have been noted, with "327 centre in-charges and 600 invigilators, while exams at 54 centres have been cancelled and 57 centres have been blacklisted."

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.