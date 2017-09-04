Uttar Pradesh: BJP's Bareilly president goes missing; family seeks police help

Bareilly: The family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bareilly district president Ravindra Singh Rathore, who has been missing since last week, has sought the help of the police to trace him.

Rathore has been missing since Thursday, when he spoke to his family last, his brother Nirendra Rathore told reporters on Sunday after filing the missing report.

He said Rathore went to Mathura on Tuesday and sent his car and driver back from the town.

"On Thursday night, Rathore had spoken to his family members and he has been missing since. He cannot be contacted," he said.

Nirendra Rathore added that his brother is spiritually inclined and had earlier gone for 'dhyan' (meditation) for two-three days.

He filed the report after meeting SSP Jogendra Kumar on Sunday at the Prem Nagar Police Station in Bareilly.