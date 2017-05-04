Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two suspected ISI agents in Faizabad and Mumbai

In a fresh reminder of ISI's spying operations in India, the Uttar Pradesh ATS on Wednesday arrested two suspected ISI operatives from Faizabad and Mumbai, Hindustan Times reported.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS had arrested Aftab Ali from Faizabad. During the interrogation, he revealed the name of Altaf Qureshi who was arrested on Wednesday night in a joint operation with the Mumbai Police, ANIreported.

According to the news agency, the suspect was arrested from his residence in Mumbai's Agripada. Rs 70 lakh was also recovered from his residence. He was later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh ATS for further interrogation.

Altaf was allegedly involved in various activities under the command of the ISI. He also transfered money to Aftab's on ISI's instructions, the news agency reported.

“Ali was spying for Pakistan’s secret service, Inter Service Intelligence (ISI), for past three years,” Inspector-General Asim Arun was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

According to ATS officers, Aftab was lured into spying by ISI after he failed to secure a visa to meet his relatives in Pakistan. The officials took advantage of his desperation and turned him into a spy for Pakistan in exchange for a visa.

According to ATS officials, the Pakistan High Commission was instrumental in luring Aftab.

Ali was also in touch with an official in Pakistan embassy in New Delhi. The name of the official is being verified,” Aditya Mishra, ADG, Law and order was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

According to the report, Aftab confessed to his crime, adding that he had been keeping an eye on the military movement in and around Faizabad and Lucknow, and reported to his ISI handlers.