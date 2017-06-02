Uttar Pradesh: Aadhaar must to avail mid-day meals from 30 June

You are here:
IndiaPTIJun, 02 2017 07:44:58 IST

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Authorities have made Aadhaar card mandatory for students of government and government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh for availing mid-day meal from 30 June.

File image of Aadhaar cards. CNN News 18

Meerut district basic education officer Iqbal Singh said the state government had asked all district authorities to implement the decision.

He said the school authorities were making efforts to get all students enrolled for Aadhaar card.

Earlier this year, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry had made Aadhaar cards mandatory for midday meals in schools.


