You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Uttar Pradesh: 22 die as bus catches fire in Bareilly after colliding with truck, several in critical condition

Uttar Pradesh: 22 die as bus catches fire in Bareilly after colliding with truck, several in critical condition

IndiaFP StaffJun, 05 2017 08:32:35 IST

A Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus caught fire after colliding with a truck on National Highway 24 in Bareilly at around 1 am late on Sunday night.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

According to various media reports, at least 22 people were charred to death while several others were injured. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. Majority of the injured are said to be in critical condition. The bus was headed from New Delhi to Gonda depot in central Uttar Pradesh, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to NDTV, after the collision, the diesel tank of the bus burst which led to the fire. However, authorities have not confirmed the details of the incident. Report in Hindustan Times further mentioned that the accident occurred on an under-construction stretch of the highway between Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

The collision occurred as the driver was reported to be speeding past a junction. Senior superintendent of police, Bareilly, Joginder Kumar reportedly said, "At least 20 other passengers who managed to escape have been admitted in hospital. We have recovered charred remains of around 10 passengers and our teams are trying to locate others."


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 08:32 am | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 08:32 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores