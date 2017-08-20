Utkal Express mishap: Tracks damaged by derailment will be repaired by Sunday night, says railways

Lucknow: Railway tracks damaged by the derailment of the Kalinga-Utkal Express in Uttar Pradesh will be repaired by Sunday night and traffic restored, officials said.

The busy rail route passing through Muzaffarnagar district has been badly hit since the Saturday evening disaster. Several trains have been diverted after 14 coaches of the train derailed near Khatauli.

An official said trains were being diverted through Tapri junction.

The diverted trains include New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, Dehradun-Mumbai Central, Haridwar-Ahmedabad Express, Jalandhar-Mumbai Express, Amritsar-Bilaspur Express, Mumbai-Jalandhar Express and Bilaspur-Amritsar Express.

The train disaster in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has claimed 20 lives and left 92 injured, 22 in critical condition, the railways announced on Sunday.

"Our final figures say 20 people lost their lives and 92 were injured, out of whom 22 have sustained grievous injuries," Mohd Jamshed from the Railway Board told the media here. The Kalinga Utkal Express derailed on Saturday evening near Khatauli.