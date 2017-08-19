Utkal Express derailment: Yogi Adityanath directs two senior Uttar Pradesh ministers to accident site in Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed senior ministers, Suresh Rana and Satish Mahana, to rush to the train accident site in Muzaffarnagar.

He also spoke with the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate and instructed him to ensure all possible relief to affected people, an official spokesperson said.

Hospitals have been instructed to provide free treatment to the injured passengers, the spokesperson said.

He said four NDRF teams were also being rushed there, three from Ghaziabad and one from Delhi.

Besides, 35 ambulances, bread, butter, 1,000 food packets, additional private and state-run buses were being arranged, he said.

Volunteers were being mobilized from adjoining Meerut, the spokesperson said.

Medical colleges, district hospitals and a large number of private hospitals were being prepared to receive patients, he said.