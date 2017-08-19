Utkal Express derailment: Suresh Prabhu announces Rs 3.5 lakh ex-gratia for families of victims

New Delhi: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3.5 lakh for the kin of those who died in the train accident near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 3.5 lakh for those who lost their lives, Rs 50 thousand for seriously injured," Prabhu said in a tweet.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 for people with minor injuries "in the unfortunate accident".

At least 13 persons died and more than 20 were injured, some critically, when 10 coaches of the Haridwar-bound Kalinga Utkal Express derailed at Khatauli, 24 km from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.