Utkal Express derailment: Rescue operations called off, death toll likely to increase

Rescue operations at Khatauli in Muzaffaranagar, where the Kalinga Utkal Express had derailed, concluded on Sunday morning with the death toll climbing to 24, officials said.

At least 156 passengers were injured after 14 coaches of the train bound for Haridwar in Uttarakhand derailed on Saturday evening in Meerut-Saharanpur Division in Uttar Pradesh.

An official said the injured were being treated at medical facilities in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.

So far 10 victims have been identified -- Sukhi Prajapati (Madhya Pradesh), Alok Sarkar (New Delhi), Vishnu Goswami (Gwalior), Rinki Kumari (Agra), Karishma (Saharanpur), Brijraj Pandey (Gwalior), Sumit Garg (Saharanpur), Rampal Singh Sharma (Muzaffarnagar), Vineet Mittal (Muzaffarnagar) and Braj Kumar Prajapati (Gwalior).

Efforts were underway to identify the others as well, the state government official told IANS.

The death toll is likely to rise further as at least 10 of the injured are in critical condition.

The official said operations were underway to clear the route and tracks were being repaired.

Trains on this route were being diverted due to the accident.

A senior police official told IANS that 12 teams of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were rushed to the site.

A home department official said 90 ambulances and four teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were also stationed for rescue operations, which were hit by nightfall and overcrowding of the site.