Utkal Express derailment: Ram Nath Kovind condoles deaths, wishes speedy recovery to injured

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the Utkal Express accident that derailed at Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli on Saturday, leaving at least 20 people dead and over 156 injured.

"I am sad to learn about the derailment of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express at Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, as a result of which a number of persons lost their lives and others sustained injuries," he said in his message to Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik.

Noting both the state government and the railway authorities are providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families as well as the best medical attention to the injured, he asked Naik to convey his "heartfelt condolences" to families of the deceased and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

While officials at the accident site put the toll at 24, the railways said that 20 people had died.