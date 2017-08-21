Utkal Express derailment: Railway safety officials inspect accident site

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Commissioner for Railway Safety Shailesh Pathak on Monday visited Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where 14 coaches of Kalinga Utkal Express derailed on Saturday claiming 22 lives.

Pathak and his team inspected the accident site and also met the local people.

Meanwhile, the two-day long statutory enquiry into the rail accident will begin on Tuesday in Divisional Railway Manager's office in Delhi.

The Railways had on Sunday sent on leave three senior officials, suspended four officials and transferred one official following the train tragedy.

At least 22 people died and over 156 injured when the Haridwar bound train coming from Puri in Odisha derailed on Saturday evening.