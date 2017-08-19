Utkal Express derailment: Narendra Modi assures swift action from railway ministry, Uttar Pradesh govt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed extreme pain over the derailment of Utkal Express in Uttar Pradesh and said the railway ministry and the state government were doing everything possible and providing all assistance required.

He said the situation was being monitored very closely by the railways ministry.

Fourteen coaches of the Utkal Express, which was on its way from Puri to Haridwar, derailed in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh Saturday evening, causing deaths and injuries.

"Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," the prime minister tweeted.

"I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the railway ministry," Modi said.

The railways and the Uttar Pradesh government are "doing everything possible and providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment," the Prime Minister added.