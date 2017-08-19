Utkal Express derailment: 'My thoughts are with the families of the deceased', says PM on Twitter

At least five people have died and 20 injured after six coaches of the Haridwar bound Utkal Express derailed at Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

From condolence messages to promising to send help, here's how people reacted on Twitter so far:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India:

Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2017

I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2017

Railways Ministry & UP Government are doing everything possible & providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2017

Ram Nath Kovind, President of India:

Sad at train derailment in UP; my thoughts are with deceased & their families. Injured are being rescued & provided relief #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2017

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh:

रेल हादसे में घायल यात्रियों का समुचित इलाज होगा, हर संभव मदद पहुंचाने के निर्देश दे दिए गए है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 19, 2017

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas:

Deeply pained by the news of derailment of #UtkalExpress at Khatauli near #Muzaffarnagar. My prayers are with the families of those affected — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 19, 2017

Sambit Patra, national spokesperson, BJP:

Pained to learn about the tragic accident of #UtkalExpress My prayers are with those who are affected by this accident 🙏 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 19, 2017

Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister for Railways:

In close touch with @CMOfficeUP , State Government officials,district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017

Have ordered inquiry into the unfortunate accident to ascertain the cause. Strict action will be taken against any lapse — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017

Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Railways:

I am pained by the derailment news of Kalinga Utkal Express in Khatauli and all relief arrangements are being made — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinhabjp) August 19, 2017

Instructed General Manager, Chairman Rly Board & other senior officers to insure all possible help to the people — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinhabjp) August 19, 2017

Rajiv Shukla, Member of Parliament:

Deeply pained to know about death and injury of passengers of Utkal express in muzaffarnagar accident. Praying for the injured passengers. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 19, 2017

Poonam Mahajan, President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha:

Pained to know about the derailment of Utkal Express. My prayers for speedy recovery of the injured passengers. — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) August 19, 2017

Odisha Congress:

Thoughts & prayers with passengers on Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express, request authorities to expedite rescue operations #Muzaffarnagarpic.twitter.com/th6e2ySyAR — Odisha Congress (@INCOdisha) August 19, 2017

JP Nadda, Union health minister:

Extremely saddened to know about tragic accident of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 19, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi: