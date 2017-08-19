You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Utkal Express derailment: 'My thoughts are with the families of the deceased', says PM on Twitter

Utkal Express derailment: 'My thoughts are with the families of the deceased', says PM on Twitter

IndiaFP StaffAug, 19 2017 22:49:27 IST

At least five people have died and 20 injured after six coaches of the Haridwar bound Utkal Express derailed at Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

From condolence messages to promising to send help, here's how people reacted on Twitter so far:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India:

Ram Nath Kovind, President of India:

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh:

 

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas:

Sambit Patra, national spokesperson, BJP:

Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister for Railways:

Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Railways:

Rajiv Shukla, Member of Parliament: 

Poonam Mahajan, President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha:

Odisha Congress:

JP Nadda, Union health minister:

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi:


Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 08:19 pm | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017 10:49 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores