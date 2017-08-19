Utkal Express derailment highlights: Death toll in Muzaffarnagar tragedy rises to 23

21:37 (IST)
Death toll stands at 23, says Uttar Pradesh police
UP Police re-issues press note, clarifies 23 killed and 40 injured in #Muzaffarnagar train derailment accident. pic.twitter.com/IpvCyqVCXW— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017
21:32 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath announces that the families of the dead in the Muzaffarnagar derailment will receive ex-gratia 2 lakh and injured will receive economic assistance of Rs 50 thousand.
#UPCM ने मुजफ्फरनगर ट्रेन दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के लिए 2 लाख रुपये और घायलों के लिए 50 हजार रु. की आर्थिक सहायता देने की घोषणा की।— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 19, 2017
21:32 (IST)
Helpline desk at Bhaisali bus station,— Min of Transport, UP (@ParivahanUP) August 19, 2017
Meerut for #Muzaffarnagar train accident. pic.twitter.com/Zmd8v85Gjj
21:28 (IST)
Congress jab at Modi government
"If Narendra Modi ji can spend 1 lakh crore on bullet trains, why can’t he allocate 40000 cr for railway safety?" asks Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Times Now. He said that considering the 27 train accidents in the past three years, the government needs to allocate more money to railway safety.
If Modi ji can spend 1L cr on a bullet train, why can’t he allocate 40000 cr for railway safety? Congress' Randeep Surjewala #UPTrainTragedypic.twitter.com/1dUGzCxlKK— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 19, 2017
21:22 (IST)
Spoke to UP CM @myogiadityanath ji & requested him to arrange for the best possible Medicare to those injured in #Muzzafarnagar accident.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 19, 2017
21:18 (IST)
UP Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar tells ANI that 11 dead bodies and 65 injured individuals have been brought to Khatauli hospital.
21:14 (IST)
MoS Railways Manoj Sinha reaches accident site
Ministry of Railways says that Manoj Sinha, Mohammad Jamshed, Member Traffic of the Railway Board and NDRF personnel have proceeded towards the derailment site. The department reports that local civil authorities and the district magistrate are monitoring the situation and medical vans from Delhi and Saharanpur have reached the area. An accident relief train from Ambala has also arrived at the spot. It confirms that, in fact, 10 coaches were derailed in Khatauli.
MoS @manojsinhabjp, Mohd. Jamshed MT and Director General (Health) Railway Board and NDRF team have proceeded towards the derailment site.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2017
21:09 (IST)
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda on Utkal Express derailment
"Extremely saddened to know about tragic accident of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar," JP Nadda said after speaking to Suresh Prabhu and Uttar Pradesh health minister Sidharth Nath Singh. He also said that the Ministry of Health is "ready to provide all support"
Spoken to Union Railways Minister Shri @sureshpprabhu and Health minister UP @sidharthnsingh . @MoHFW_INDIA is ready to provide all support.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 19, 2017
21:07 (IST)
Suresh Prabhu tweets that he has spoken to Union Minister of Health JP Nadda for medical help being extended to the injured
Have spoken to @JPNadda ji,he has assured all possible help.All possible medical help being extended to the injured— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
20:56 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal, Sambit Patra and other minister offer their condolences
From condolence messages to promising to send help, here's how people ministers on Twitter so far.
Read more here
Deeply pained to know about death and injury of passengers of Utkal express in muzaffarnagar accident. Praying for the injured passengers.— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 19, 2017
Pained to learn about the tragic accident of #UtkalExpress— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 19, 2017
My prayers are with those who are affected by this accident 🙏
V sad. Prayers for the deceased. May the injured recover soon https://t.co/3TDImlf7lU— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2017
20:49 (IST)
Watch: Gas cutters being used for rescue operations in Utkal Express
WATCH | Shots of gas cutters being used for rescue ops in Utkal Express derailment near #Muzaffarnagar— NDTV (@ndtv) August 19, 2017
LIVE updates https://t.co/RukQFtjCrupic.twitter.com/SyOq5mDfUo
20:39 (IST)
"Sad at train derailment in Uttar Pradesh," says President Ram Nath Kovind
Sad at train derailment in UP; my thoughts are with deceased & their families. Injured are being rescued & provided relief #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2017
20:37 (IST)
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweets about Muzaffarnagar incident
Shocked to know about the unfortunate accident of Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts with the families who lost their loved ones— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 19, 2017
20:36 (IST)
Railway officials state that the cause of the derailment is yet to be discovered
14 coaches got derailed. At this stage nothing can be said about the cause of accident: Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena #Muzaffarnagarpic.twitter.com/l2yimQIAmL— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017
20:35 (IST)
Railway Ministry announces ex-gratia of 3.5 lakh for those dead in Utkal Express derailment
Railway Minister announces ex-gratia of 3.5 lakh for those who lost their lives in the Utkal Express derailment, Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu said. Rs 50 thousand will be given to those seriously injured in the accident. Those with minor injuries will get an ex-gratia of Rs 25 thousand.
20:27 (IST)
Railway personnel responsible for derailment?
According to News18 Hindi, an error by the railway personnel might have been responsible for the tragedy in Muzaffarnagar. Sources allege that the track in Khatauli district was repaired in the morning but the soil was not filled again on account of the rains.
20:24 (IST)
Hospitals have allegedly been instructed by the Yogi Adityanath government to provide free treatment to injured passengers on Utkal Express
20:20 (IST)
Official death toll stands at 10
ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar says that 10 people have been killed and 30 to 40 people have been seriously injured by the derailment. He also said that 30 ambulances have reached the spot so far
10 killed in #Muzaffarnagar train derailment, says Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order pic.twitter.com/lu3Rim22lv— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017
20:18 (IST)
Narendra Modi on the Utkal Express derailment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the Khatauli railway accident, saying that he was, "extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased." He added that the railway ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government are doing everything possible and providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment.
Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2017
I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2017
Railways Ministry & UP Government are doing everything possible & providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2017
20:12 (IST)
Ministry of Railways states that medical vans have been deployed from Delhi
Medical VAN DElhi DEP-18.15 HRS , Medical VAN SRE DEP-18.32 HRS— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2017
ART DLI DEP- 18.25 HRS ART SRE DEP-18.52 HRS ART UMB DEP-19.02 HRS
20:12 (IST)
Railway Spokesperson Anil Saxena confirmed to the media that four people have died in the Muzaffarnagar train derailment so far. Media reports, on the other hand, are reporting five casualties.
20:08 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath addresses media about Khatauli railway accident
Yogi Adityanath said that two ministers Suresh Rana and Satish Prakash have been sent to the location to look into the incident. He added that it is an unfortunate incident and offered his condolences to the kin of those affected by the incident. Adityanath said that he is in constant touch with the Centre to conduct rescue and relief operations. Anand Kumar, ADG, Law and Order also said that over 50 people have been injured in the tragedy.
Unfortunate incident, we are in constant touch with the Rail Ministry: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on #Muzaffarnagar train derailment. pic.twitter.com/hVHw1T7WnN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
More than 50 injured. ATS sent there as precautionary measure, no confirmation of terrorism angle: Anand Kumar, ADG Law&Order #Muzaffarnagarpic.twitter.com/ym4BBZsXNc— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
20:07 (IST)
#BREAKING We have moved resources to the accident site. We are in touch with the railway ministry: UP CM @myogiadityanath on #UPTrainTragedypic.twitter.com/t9GTBG9Tej— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2017
20:02 (IST)
According to News18, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the kin of any Odia passenger who have died in the Utkal Express derailment. He added that Rs 50 thousand relief will be given to those injured in the accident.
19:57 (IST)
Emergency help line no for detail information #TrainAccidentpic.twitter.com/qnEVpagxoO— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2017
19:56 (IST)
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav says that the railway minister should resign over Utkal Express derailment
How will people travel, there is guarantee of safety. Railway Minister should resign: Lalu Prasad Yadav on #Muzaffarnagar train derailment pic.twitter.com/0u6nYwuJF2— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017
19:52 (IST)
Sanjay Balyan on the Utkal express accident
Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan says that he has seen a "few dead bodies" at the site of the derailment but he can't yet say what the exact number of casualties. He added that MoS Railways Manoj Sinha has left from Delhi.
I have seen few dead bodies, can't say the exact number, many injured. Manoj Sinha ji has left from Delhi: Sanjeev Balyan #Muzaffarnagar MP pic.twitter.com/1He5GlJnQd— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
I am rushing to the accident site with board members and MT— Manoj Sinha (@manojsinhabjp) August 19, 2017
19:50 (IST)
ETV UP reports that construction work was happening at Khatauli but the workers were not informed about the train, there is no official statement about the cause of the derailment, but speculations say that a communication failure might be responsible.
19:49 (IST)
#UPDATE: 9 PAC Companies issued orders to immediately reach Khatauli in #Muzaffarnagar to extend help in Relief and Rescue operations.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
19:46 (IST)
Media reports state that the lack of electricity is hampering relief operations at the accident site. As nighttime falls in Khatauli, relief operations are becoming even more difficult to execute.
#UPTrainTragedy -- Eyewitnesses say there is no electricity at the accident site, which is hampering relief operations. pic.twitter.com/CxjmQCNzqd— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2017
19:36 (IST)
Suresh Prabhu says that Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways Manoj Sinha is also reaching the site of the incident
.@manojsinhabjp and I am monitoring the unfortunate accident,he is rushing to the accident site with member traffic and other sr officers— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
19:33 (IST)
Three bogeys still not accessible to rescue teams
According to CNN-News18, eyewitnesses at the scene say that rescue workers have still not been able to access three bogeys that crashed at the far end of the station. To make matters worse, at least 300-400 people are reportedly still trapped in the coaches.
19:30 (IST)
Here's a look at train accidents in the last 15 months
The year 2016 witnessed some major train accidents, and 2017 continues on a grim note as well, with a major derailment at Khatauli district in Uttar Pradesh. Here are the details of the major train accidents so far.
19:26 (IST)
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan sends his condolences
Deeply pained by the news of derailment of #UtkalExpress at Khatauli near #Muzaffarnagar. My prayers are with the families of those affected— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 19, 2017
19:25 (IST)
#Muzaffarnagar train derailment: Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/elpWhkIbbx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
19:24 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh police shares helpline number for those affected by derailment in Muzaffarnagar
#UtkalExpress मुज़फ्फरनगर ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट हेल्प लाइन नंबर #uppolicepic.twitter.com/9OoKSy6a7s— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 19, 2017
19:22 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad at the train derailment site to investigate into the nature of the incident
#BREAKING -- Uttar Pradesh ATS team at the train derailment site, @pranshumisraa with more details #UPTrainTragedypic.twitter.com/sgbOyj0xuh— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2017
19:17 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath sends condolences to those injured in Utkal Express derailment
उत्तर प्रदेश के जनपद मुजफ्फरनगर में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना दुःखद।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 19, 2017
रेल हादसे में घायल यात्रियों का समुचित इलाज होगा, हर संभव मदद पहुंचाने के निर्देश दे दिए गए है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 19, 2017
19:15 (IST)
Rescue operations gear up in Muzaffarnagar
The Chief Public Relation Officers of Northern Railways has said that the District magistrate of Muzaffarnagar is about to reach the site of the train derailment. The first NDRF team with 44 rescuers and two search dogs have also reached the spot according to ANI. Suresh Prabhu has tweeted again, saying, "Strict action will be taken against any lapse." CNN-News18 reports that a medical train is also en route to the location to help.
19:09 (IST)
Suresh Prabhu tweets about Kalinga Utkal Express derailment
Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu spoke about the derailment of the Kalinga Utkal Express, saying that he is personally monitoring the situation. He adds that In close touch with Yogi Adityanath and district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations.
I am personally monitoring situation.Hv instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations https://t.co/OCpgUGhg5y— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
Medical vans have been rushed to the site.All efforts being taken to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
Have instructed Chairman Rly Board,Member Traffic to oversee rescue and relief operations.I am personally monitoring situation— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
Instructed General Manager, other senior officers to ensure all possible help to the people— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
18:57 (IST)
Railway spokesperson speaks on the derailment
Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said that the 18447 train headed for Puri met with the accident at Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the Delhi division of Northern Railways is addressing the accident and that senior officials of the Delhi division have rushed to the site. Ambulances have also reached the location and NDRF teams are on their way
18:54 (IST)
Five dead in Utkal Express derailment
According to CNN-News18, some of the bogies from the Utkal Express have entered the residences of people living around the railway tracks, so it is feared that more people might be injured. The report states that the death toll stands at five as of now. The accident, that took place at 5.46 pm, occurred at a densely populated area, adding further complications to the rescue operations that could happen overnight, according to officials. The report states that not six, but 10 coaches have in fact been derailed. Hence, there are conflicting reports of the number of coaches affected in the derailment.
18:49 (IST)
NDRF teams mobilized for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station in Muzaffarnagar, reports ANI
18:44 (IST)
Rescue and relief teams sent from Muzzafarnagar and Meerut
Authorities say focus remains on rescue and relief work. Times Now states that the trains were operating on really high speed, which led to one bogey getting crashed above another. The report adds that Khatauli might not have the medical capacity to handle those injured, hence medical resources are being sent in from Muzzafarnagar and Meerut. Since the town is not very far from the capital, railway authorities might be able to send assistance from Delhi as well.
18:40 (IST)
Times Now reports that more than 20 individuals have been injured in the accident, reports yet to arrive on casualties.
18:36 (IST)
Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derail in Khatauli town in Muzaffarnagar, reports ANI
Uttar Pradesh: Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derail in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli pic.twitter.com/KBxd9NytBf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
Six coaches of the Utkal Express derailed on Saturday evening in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh injuring at least 20 people although officials say that casualty figures could go higher given the intensity of the incident.
Official casualty figures have not been released so far as the senior officials of the Muzaffarnagar district administration have rushed to the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations, media reports say. The Uttra Pradesh government has also sought for Central assistance to expedite the rescue and relief operations.
The ill-fated train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
Financial Express reported that the incident took place around 6.45 pm. The report further mentioned that the reason behind the derailment is still unclear.
No passengers have been reported dead thus far. According to the Financial Express, "The rescue operations are currently going on and the number of injured people might go up. The locals have reached the spot are helping with the relief operations."
The Times of India reported that the local administration officials have reached the site of the incident. The derailment is likely to affect the movements of trains along the busy Northern Railway route.
Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 09:20 pm | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017 09:52 pm