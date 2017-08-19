Utkal Express derailment highlights: Death toll in Muzaffarnagar tragedy rises to 23

Hospitals have allegedly been instructed by the Yogi Adityanath government to provide free treatment to injured passengers on Utkal Express

Hospitals have been instructed to provide free treatment to the injured passengers, Yogi Adityanath said according to PTI.

He said four NDRF teams were also being rushed there — three from Ghaziabad and one from Delhi.

Besides, 35 ambulances, bread, butter, 1,000 food packets, additional private and state-run buses were being arranged, he said.

Volunteers were being mobilized from adjoining Meerut, an official spokesperson said.

Medical colleges, district hospitals and a large number of private hospitals were being prepared to receive patients, he added.