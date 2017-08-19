Utkal Express derailment highlights: Death toll in Muzaffarnagar tragedy rises to 23

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffAug, 19 2017 21:52:08 IST
  • 21:37 (IST)

    Death toll stands at 23, says Uttar Pradesh police

  • 21:32 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath announces that the families of the dead in the Muzaffarnagar derailment will receive ex-gratia 2 lakh and injured will receive economic assistance of Rs 50 thousand. 

  • 21:32 (IST)

  • 21:28 (IST)

    Congress jab at Modi government 

    "If Narendra Modi ji can spend 1 lakh crore on bullet trains, why can’t he allocate 40000 cr for railway safety?" asks Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Times Now. He said that considering the 27 train accidents in the past three years, the government needs to allocate more money to railway safety. 

  • 21:22 (IST)

  • 21:18 (IST)

    UP Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar tells ANI that 11 dead bodies and 65 injured individuals have been brought to Khatauli hospital. 

  • 21:14 (IST)

    MoS Railways Manoj Sinha reaches accident site 

    Ministry of Railways says that Manoj Sinha, Mohammad Jamshed, Member Traffic of the Railway Board and NDRF personnel have proceeded towards the derailment site. The department reports that local civil authorities and the district magistrate are monitoring the situation and medical vans from Delhi and Saharanpur have reached the area. An accident relief train from Ambala has also arrived at the spot. It confirms that, in fact, 10 coaches were derailed in Khatauli.

  • 21:09 (IST)

    Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda on Utkal Express derailment

    "Extremely saddened to know about tragic accident of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar," JP Nadda said after speaking to Suresh Prabhu and Uttar Pradesh health minister Sidharth Nath Singh. He also said that the Ministry of Health is "ready to provide all support"

  • 21:07 (IST)

    Suresh Prabhu tweets that he has spoken to Union Minister of Health JP Nadda for medical help being extended to the injured

  • 20:56 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal, Sambit Patra and other minister offer their condolences 

    From condolence messages to promising to send help, here's how people ministers on Twitter so far. 

    Read more here

  • 20:49 (IST)

    Watch: Gas cutters being used for rescue operations in Utkal Express

  • 20:39 (IST)

    "Sad at train derailment in Uttar Pradesh," says President Ram Nath Kovind 

  • 20:37 (IST)

    Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweets about Muzaffarnagar incident

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Railway officials state that the cause of the derailment is yet to be discovered 

  • 20:35 (IST)

    Railway Ministry announces ex-gratia of 3.5 lakh for those dead in Utkal Express derailment 

    Railway Minister announces ex-gratia of 3.5 lakh for those who lost their lives in the Utkal Express derailment, Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu said. Rs 50 thousand will be given to those seriously injured in the accident. Those with minor injuries will get an ex-gratia of Rs 25 thousand.

  • 20:27 (IST)

    Railway personnel responsible for derailment? 

    According to News18 Hindi, an error by the railway personnel might have been responsible for the tragedy in Muzaffarnagar. Sources allege that the track in Khatauli district was repaired in the morning but the soil was not filled again on account of the rains. 

  • 20:24 (IST)

    Hospitals have allegedly been instructed by the Yogi Adityanath government to provide free treatment to injured passengers on Utkal Express

    Hospitals have been instructed to provide free treatment to the injured passengers, Yogi Adityanath said according to PTI.
     
    He said four NDRF teams were also being rushed there — three from Ghaziabad and one from Delhi.
     
    Besides, 35 ambulances, bread, butter, 1,000 food packets, additional private and state-run buses were being arranged, he said.
     
    Volunteers were being mobilized from adjoining Meerut, an official spokesperson said.
     
    Medical colleges, district hospitals and a large number of private hospitals were being prepared to receive patients, he added. 

  • 20:20 (IST)

    Official death toll stands at 10 

    ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar says that 10 people have been killed and 30 to 40 people have been seriously injured by the derailment. He also said that 30 ambulances have reached the spot so far 

  • 20:18 (IST)

    Narendra Modi on the Utkal Express derailment

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the Khatauli railway accident, saying that he was, "extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased." He added that the railway ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government are doing everything possible and providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment. 

  • 20:12 (IST)

    Ministry of Railways states that medical vans have been deployed from Delhi 

  • 20:12 (IST)

    Railway Spokesperson Anil Saxena confirmed to the media that four people have died in the Muzaffarnagar train derailment so far. Media reports, on the other hand, are reporting five casualties.

  • 20:08 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath addresses media about Khatauli railway accident 

    Yogi Adityanath said that two ministers Suresh Rana and Satish  Prakash have been sent to the location to look into the incident. He added that it is an unfortunate incident and offered his condolences to the kin of those affected by the incident. Adityanath said that he is in constant touch with the Centre to conduct rescue and relief operations. Anand Kumar, ADG, Law and Order also said that over 50 people have been injured in the tragedy.

  • 20:07 (IST)

  • 20:02 (IST)

    According to News18, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the kin of any Odia passenger who have died in the Utkal Express derailment. He added that Rs 50 thousand relief will be given to those injured in the accident. 

  • 19:57 (IST)

  • 19:56 (IST)

    RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav says that the railway minister should resign over Utkal Express derailment 

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Sanjay Balyan on the Utkal express accident

    Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan says that he has seen a "few dead bodies" at the site of the derailment but he can't yet say what the exact number of casualties. He added that MoS Railways Manoj Sinha has left from Delhi. 

  • 19:50 (IST)

    ETV UP reports that construction work was happening at Khatauli but the workers were not informed about the train, there is no official statement about the cause of the derailment, but speculations say that a communication failure might be responsible. 

  • 19:49 (IST)

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Media reports state that the lack of electricity is hampering relief operations at the accident site. As nighttime falls in Khatauli, relief operations are becoming even more difficult to execute.   

  • 19:36 (IST)

    Suresh Prabhu says that Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways Manoj Sinha is also reaching the site of the incident 

  • 19:33 (IST)

    Three bogeys still not accessible to rescue teams

    According to CNN-News18, eyewitnesses at the scene say that rescue workers have still not been able to access three bogeys that crashed at the far end of the station. To make matters worse, at least 300-400 people are reportedly still trapped in the coaches. 

  • 19:30 (IST)

    Here's a look at train accidents in the last 15 months

    The year 2016 witnessed some major train accidents, and 2017 continues on a grim note as well, with a major derailment at Khatauli district in Uttar Pradesh. Here are the details of the major train accidents so far

  • 19:26 (IST)

    Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan sends his condolences

  • 19:25 (IST)

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh police shares helpline number for those affected by derailment in Muzaffarnagar

  • 19:22 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad at the train derailment site to investigate into the nature of the incident 

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath sends condolences to those injured in Utkal Express derailment 

  • 19:15 (IST)

    Rescue operations gear up in Muzaffarnagar 

    The Chief Public Relation Officers of Northern Railways has said that the District magistrate of Muzaffarnagar is about to reach the site of the train derailment. The first NDRF team with 44 rescuers and two search dogs have also reached the spot according to ANI. Suresh Prabhu has tweeted again, saying, "Strict action will be taken against any lapse." CNN-News18 reports that a medical train is also en route to the location to help.

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Suresh Prabhu tweets about Kalinga Utkal Express derailment 

    Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu spoke about the derailment of the Kalinga Utkal Express, saying that he is personally monitoring the situation. He adds that In close touch with Yogi Adityanath and district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Railway spokesperson speaks on the derailment

    Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said that the 18447 train headed for Puri met with the accident at  Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the Delhi division of Northern Railways is addressing the accident and that senior officials of the Delhi division have rushed to the site. Ambulances have also reached the location and NDRF teams are on their way 

  • 18:54 (IST)

    Five dead in Utkal Express derailment 

    According to CNN-News18, some of the bogies from the Utkal Express have entered the residences of people living around the railway tracks, so it is feared that more people might be injured. The report states that the death toll stands at five as of now. The accident, that took place at 5.46 pm, occurred at a densely populated area, adding further complications to the rescue operations that could happen overnight, according to officials. The report states that not six, but 10 coaches have in fact been derailed. Hence, there are conflicting reports of the number of coaches affected in the derailment. 

  • 18:49 (IST)

    NDRF teams mobilized for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station in Muzaffarnagar, reports ANI 

     

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Rescue and relief teams sent from Muzzafarnagar and Meerut

    Authorities say focus remains on rescue and relief work. Times Now states that the trains were operating on really high speed, which led to one bogey getting crashed above another. The report adds that Khatauli might not have the medical capacity to handle those injured, hence medical resources are being sent in from Muzzafarnagar and Meerut. Since the town is not very far from the capital, railway authorities might be able to send assistance from Delhi as well. 

  • 18:40 (IST)

    Times Now reports that more than 20 individuals have been injured in the accident, reports yet to arrive on casualties.

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derail in Khatauli town in Muzaffarnagar, reports ANI 

Six coaches of the Utkal Express derailed on Saturday evening in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh injuring at least 20 people although officials say that casualty figures could go higher given the intensity of the incident.

Coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express after it derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. PTI

Official casualty figures have not been released so far as the senior officials of the Muzaffarnagar district administration have rushed to the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations, media reports say. The Uttra Pradesh government has also sought for Central assistance to expedite the rescue and relief operations.

The ill-fated train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Financial Express reported that the incident took place around 6.45 pm. The report further mentioned that the reason behind the derailment is still unclear.

No passengers have been reported dead thus far. According to the Financial Express, "The rescue operations are currently going on and the number of injured people might go up. The locals have reached the spot are helping with the relief operations."

The Times of India reported that the local administration officials have reached the site of the incident. The derailment is likely to affect the movements of trains along the busy Northern Railway route.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 09:20 pm | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017 09:52 pm


