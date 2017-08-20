Utkal Express derailment: Indian Railways cracks the whip, suspends 4 officials, transfers 1, sends 3 more on leave

Cracking the whip over the Utkal Express derailment, the Indian Railways on Sunday sent on leave three top officials, including a secretary-level Railway Board official, suspended four officers and transferred one.

Member (Engineering) in the Railway Board, Northern Railway general manager and divisional regional manager (Delhi) have been sent on leave in the wake of the derailment, in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Railways said.

The Railways also suspended four of its officials — senior divisional engineer, assistant engineer, a senior section engineer (Permanent Way) responsible for track maintenance, and a junior engineer.

The chief track engineer at Northern Railway was also transferred.

The Railway Board had already promised strict action against those found culpable. Speaking to the media, Mohammad Jamshed, member traffic, Railway Board, said that the board will take cognisance of the loopholes in the communication that led to the accident.

In further developments related to the incident, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons, the police said on Sunday. "The FIR was lodged under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 151 (damage to or destruction of certain railway properties) and 153 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by wilful act or omission) of the Railway Act against unknown persons," an Uttar Pradesh police spokesperson said.

Commissioner of Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak will start an inquiry into the train derailment on Monday, and said he will also scan a 15-minute audio clip containing a conversation between a railway staffer and a media person, in which the former alleges that the track was broken and work to repair it was not being done properly. He added that the authenticity of the clip is yet to be verified. He also invited people present at the site to be part of the inquiry into the derailment of the Utkal Express.

The accident resulted in the death of 22 people and injuries to over 150 others, 26 of whom are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, more than 50 passengers who sustained injuries in the accident have been discharged following treatment, while free medical treatment for 102 injured passengers was in progress. UP Cabinet minister and BJP leader Satish Mahana added that the state government was also providing food and accommodation to passengers' relatives who are reaching Muzaffarnagar.

The railways also said on Sunday that it has distributed a total of Rs 25 lakh so far as ex-gratia to the affected passengers and the kin of the dead. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has announced that Rs 3.5 lakh will be paid to the kin of the dead, Rs 50,000 to the grievously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.

With inputs from agencies