Utkal Express derailment: FIR registered against unknown persons, says UP police

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against unknown persons in the derailment of Kalinga Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar district, police said in Lucknow on Sunday.

"On 19 August, 2017, at around 5.45 pm (1745), 18477 Kalinga Utkal Express, which was going from Puri to Haridwar, derailed near Khatauli railway station, and was damaged. In this regard, sub-inspector Ajay Kumar Singh, who is also the police post in-charge of GRP Khatauli has lodged an FIR at 11.30 pm (2330)," a UP police spokesperson said in a press release in Lucknow.

"The FIR was lodged under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304a (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 151 (damage to or destruction of certain railway properties) and 153 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by wilful act or omission) of Railway Act against unknown persons," he said.

Meanwhile, more than 50 passengers who sustained injuries in the accident have been discharged after medical treatment, while free medical treatment of another 102 injured passengers is in progress.

"Today (Sunday), more than 50 passengers, who had sustained injuries, were sent to their homes after giving them medical treatment. The government is extending all possible help to the stranded passengers, so that they could reach their respective destinations," BJP leader Satish Mahana told PTI.

The minister also said, "Nearly 102 passengers are still undergoing treatment in the government and private hospitals in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. Free medicines are being given to them. Arrangements for accommodation and food are also being made by the state government for the passengers' relatives who are reaching Muzaffarnagar".