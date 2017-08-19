Utkal Express derailment: 10 dead, 20 injured as six coaches go off track in Muzaffarnagar district

New Delhi/Lucknow: At least 10 people are dead and 20 injured after six coaches of the Utkal Express derailed near Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred around 5.46 pm.

The train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Northern Railways spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told IANS, "Six coaches of the train derailed in which over 20 passengers have been injured."

He said the railways has rushed medical vans to the site and rescue operations are underway.

Railways minister Suresh Prabhu said he was personally monitoring the situation and a probe has been ordered.

"I am personally monitoring situation. Have instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations," Prabhu said in series of tweets.

"Have ordered an inquiry into the unfortunate accident to ascertain the cause. Strict action will be taken against any lapse," he said.

The minister also said that medical vans have been rushed to the site and "all efforts are being taken to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations".

"I have instructed Chairman Railway Board, Member Traffic to oversee rescue and relief operations," he said, adding that he has also instructed the General Manager, other senior officials to ensure all possible help to the people.

The minister said that he was in close touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state government officials, district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

With inputs from IANS

