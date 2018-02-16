Co-Sponsor
US State department stresses strong relationship between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi, praises India's role in Afghanistan

India PTI Feb 16, 2018 10:18:44 IST

Washington: US president Donald Trump has a "strong relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a State Department official said on Thursday, emphasising that India-US ties are important.

"President Trump, certainly has a strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference. "I know that his daughter (Ivanka) really enjoyed having been over in Hyderabad late in 2017, and so it’s an important relationship, an increasingly important relationship," she said.

Nauert also applauded India’s developmental role in Afghanistan.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump. AP

"This is a good example of the world coming together and working through – places that may not have – countries that may not have worked together in the past. This is an example of how that is now being done. Saudi Arabia is helping out in Iraq,” she said.

Early in February, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said that "sky is the limit" for India-US ties and she praised Prime Minister Modi for being aggressive in pursuing economic and administrative reforms.


