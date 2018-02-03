Co-Sponsor
US Air Force General David L Goldfein flies IAF light combat aircraft Tejas in Jodhpur

India IANS Feb 03, 2018 14:29:38 IST

Jodhpur: The Chief of US Air Force, General David L Goldfein, flew a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas on Saturday at the IAF station in Jodhpur.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft "Tejas" performs during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi on 8 October. Reuters

Goldfein arrived in India on Thursday, on a visit to boost defence ties between the two nations.

In November last year, the defence minister of Singapore Ng Eng Hen was flown in a Tejas fighter jet.

The indigenous LCA is a single-seat, single-jet engine, multirole light fighter.

Indigenously developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Tejas, as a fourth generation aircraft, can fly at 1,350 kilometres per hour, with a payload capacity of 4,000 kilograms.


Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 14:15 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 14:29 PM

