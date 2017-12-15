UPTET results 2017 declared: Candidates can check their results at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the results for UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) on Friday. Students can check their results on the official website of the board at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The official page of the board is running slow and students are advised to refresh the page if it fails to load.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website of the board at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Click on UPTET 2017 results link displayed on the home page. Enter your registration number and other details as prompted

Students are advised to save the result document as PDF or take a printout for further reference.

As per media reports, UPTET is now mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level government schools, according to The Indian Express.The contractual teachers employed in the state were eligible to appear for the UPTET to claim eligibility for the permanent post of teachers in primary schools. Nearly 68,000 candidates are expected to get recruitment after the exams, the report added.

According to CNN-News 18, approximately 9.76 lakh candidates had appeared for UPTET 2017. The exam was conducted across the state on 15 October. The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority had released the final answer keys in the first week of November.

TET is an entrance examination for teachers and is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from classes 1 to 8, reported India Today. Paper 1 is for teachers who opt for classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those who opt for classes 6 to 8, the report added.