Upset with Narendra Modi, Anna Hazare plans fresh agitation in Delhi; dates to be announced soon

Social activist Anna Hazare, who led the India Against Corruption Movement, will likely declare another round of agitation in Delhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's apathy in appointing a Lokpal. Dates are to be announced soon.

Hazare said that he will continue the agitation till Swaminathan Commission report, which talks of food security and farmers' welfare, is implemented and Lokayuktas are appointed. He wrote a letter to Modi, saying that there is a huge difference between what the Centre says and its actions, according to an India Todayreport.

Anna Hazare warns PM Modi to launch movement against govt for not appointing Lokpal even after 3 yrs, writes escathing letter to Modi. pic.twitter.com/qCRc6DXLVM — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) August 30, 2017

In March this year, Hazare mentioned the letter to Modi and said that the government's assurance to end corruption has not translated into reality. Addressing a news conference at his native village Ralegan Siddhi, Hazare said that he will announce the dates of the agitation in another letter to Modi.

"Things have not changed in the last three years and the post still remains vacant. However, if the new chief of CBI can be appointed in the absence of the leader of the Opposition, why can't the Lokpal be selected?" he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

"But even states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, the Lokayuktas have not been appointed. It is difficult to accept that BJP governments would not have followed the prime minister's order, had such instructions been issued," Hazare stated.

While talking to Firstpost, Hazare had said his fast at Ramlila grounds in 2011 attracted nationwide attention and they succeded in getting the Lokpal Bill passed in Parliament. However, when the present government is showing no enthusiasm to appoint a Lokpal, then Hazare says, he is left with no choice.

Hazare had also said that the fresh agitation will start by July latest. His intention, as he told Firstpost, is to go on a satyagraha. He also said that the other reform he has been stressing upon is that we need to do away with political parties who are working only for themselves and not for the welfare of the people. The people must send their representatives directly to Parliament so they can work for the people.