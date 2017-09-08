UPSC to conduct CDS exams in November; 414 posts across security forces to be filled

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be holding exams for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) (II) on 19 November, 2017, as per a notification on its official website.

The exams are held in order to gain admission to the Indian Military Academy; Indian Naval Academy for courses starting in July 2018; Air Force Academy for the course starting in August 2018; and Officers Training Academy, Chennai for courses (Men and Women) commencing in October 2018.

Hindustan Times reported that roughly "414 posts will be filled through this exam: 100 for the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, 32 posts for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, 225 posts for Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai, 108th SSC Course (NT) (For Men) and 12 posts for Officers Training Academy, Chennai—22nd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course."

The article further mentioned that candidates should check conditions of eligibility, and also go through all instructions on www.upsconline.nic.in

An e-admission certificate will be issued to applicants three weeks before the exam begins. The certificate will also be made available on the official website. According to Hindustan Times, "Admission to these courses will be made on the basis of results of the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board."