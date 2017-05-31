UPSC Result 2017 declared: Karnataka girl Nandini KR tops, 1,099 candidates qualify

The results for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam conducted in 2016 were declared on Wednesday. The candidates can access the result list on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Nandini KR from Karnataka has topped the prestigious civil service examination which were conducted by UPSC in December 2016.

Nandini, who is an officer of the Indian Revenue Service, is at present undergoing training at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad.

Nandini, who belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, topped the exam in her fourth attempt. "It is like a dream come true. I always wanted to be an IAS officer," she told PTI.

She had cracked the 2014 civil services exam and was allotted the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise).

Holding a degree in civil engineering from the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, her optional subject was Kannada literature.

The second position in the UPSC 2016 exams was secured by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, an engineering graduate in computer science from BITS, Pilani. The third position was secured by G Ronanki.

The top 25 candidates comprise of 18 men and 7 women, from various backgrounds like engineering, sciences, economics and forestry graduating from institutions like IITs, NIT, BITS Pilani, Delhi University, Anna University etc.

Optional subjects of the top 25 candidates in the examination ranged from Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Anthropology, Economics, Electronic Engineering, Geography, History, Mathematics, Political Science and International Relations, Public Administration, Psychology and Kannada and Telugu Literature.

According to the results, which were uploaded on Wednesday evening, 1,099 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various central government services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

They include 44 physically handicapped candidates (22 orthopedically handicapped; seven visually challenged and 15 hearing impaired). There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages—preliminary, main and interview—to select candidates for the elite Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The civil services preliminary examination, 2016 was conducted on 7 August, 2016. As many as 11,35,943 candidates had applied for this examination, out of which 4,59,659 candidates actually appeared.

A total of 15,452 candidates qualified for the mains examination held in December, 2016. Of these, 2,961 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview conducted in March-May.

According to this report by News State, 500 in General category, 347 belonging to Other Backward Class, 163 from Scheduled Caste and 89 from Scheduled Tribe candidates have passed the exam.

A total of 1,209 vacancies were notified by the government, which were to be filled through the civil services examination 2016.

With inputs from PTI