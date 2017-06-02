UPSC Result 2017 declared: Farmer's son gives exams in Telugu and secures 3rd rank in civil services

New Delhi: Once mocked for not knowing English, Gopalakrishna Ronanki, a farmer's son, has secured third position in the Union Public Service Commission's civil services examination.

The 30-year-old primary school teacher comes from a very humble background. He teaches in a school in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.

"I saw how my parents worked very hard for living. I always wanted to work for the society and for the uplift of my own family. Hence, I decided to join the civil services. I tried hard and cleared it to become an IAS officer," Ronanki said.

He was among top 20 rank achievers of civil services examination, including the topper Nandini KR, who were felicitated here by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Ronanki, who has difficulty in communicating in English and Hindi, said he wants to work for the poor of his state and also those living in other parts of the country.

"Being an IAS has always been my dream. It is a respectable position. I would especially like to work towards further development of education sector in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Ronanki's brother Odhud remembered how they studied despite lack of good education and basic amenities at home and in the area they lived in.

"My brother Gopalakrishna has been very good at studies. So once he went to a coaching centre to prepare for civil services. He was mocked there and told that he won't be able to qualify the exam as he did not know either English or Hindi language. He then decided to clear this exam and with all his perseverance he did it," said Odhud, an officer in State Bank of India.

Ronanki, whose family is from Parasamba village of Palasa block in Srikakulam district, cleared his exam in Telugu language.