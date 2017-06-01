UPSC result 2017: 14 qualify from Jammu and Kashmir, Bilal Bhat gets all-India 10th rank

Fourteen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have made the merit list of the recently announced Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam conducted in 2016. This is a rare bit of uplifting news coming out of the terror-hit state which has been troubled by multiple insurgency attempts. The state has also seen clashes between the armed forces and the citizens as stone pelting has become rampant.

The topper from the state is Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat who scored the 10th position. He is currently an Indian Forest Officer based in Lucknow. He told PTI that “Words can hardly describe my feelings. I feel on top of the world today”. He is a veterinarian by training and could not qualify for civil service exams in his first three attempts, reported DNA. This time he made the top 10 and hopes to get his state cadre. He had earlier cracked the Kashmir Administrative Services.

Omar Abdullah tweeted congratulations to Bhat:

Congratulations to all who passed the UPSC Exam esp Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, resident of Srinagar for securing 10th position. Well done 👏🏻 — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) May 31, 2017

The others from Jammu and Kashmir who qualified the exam include Zafar Iqbal (rank 39), Syed Fakhrudin Hamid (rank 86), Bisma Qazi (rank 115), Suhail Qasim Mir (rank 125), Saqib Yousuf (rank 472), Inabat Khaliq (rank 604), Faisal Javaid (rank 610), and Amir Bashir (rank 1087) according to Rising Kashmir.

Bisma Qazi, 25, from Srinagar told DNA that she was heartbroken when she could not qualify for MBBS. “It was a painful experience. But I decided that I will come back with much bigger goal. Today I have done it,” she said. She is an electronics and communications engineer and this was her second attempt. She hopes to get into the IAS but is comfortable with IPS as well.

26-year-old Suhail Qasim Mir from the Anantnag district secured the 125th rank and credited his father for his success, according to Rising Kashmir. His father is a police officer and the decorum associated with a government officer’s job always fascinated him. He was pursuing a PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia after completing his MBA from the same university.

The topper this year is Nandini KR from Karnataka. She is an officer of the Indian Revenue Service and is presently undergoing training at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad.

Nandini, who belongs to the Other Backward Class category, topped the exam in her fourth attempt. "It is like a dream come true. I always wanted to be an IAS officer," she told PTI.

According to the results, which were uploaded on Wednesday evening, 1,099 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various central government services. They include 44 physically handicapped candidates (22 orthopedically handicapped, seven visually challenged and 15 hearing impaired). There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select candidates for the elite Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service among others.

A total of 1,209 vacancies were notified by the government, which were to be filled through the civil services examination 2016.

With inputs from PTI