UPSC Result 2016: Marks disclosed, Karnataka girl Nandini KR tops with 55.3 percent

New Delhi: Civil services exam topper Nandini KR got 55.3 percent marks, reflecting the tough standard adopted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in conduct of the prestigious test to select the country's bureaucrats.

The marks of the successful candidates of the civil services examination 2016 have been disclosed by the UPSC.

The examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Nandini, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), has topped the examination, the result of which was declared on 31 May.

She got 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in interview) out of the total of 2,025 — 55.3 percent.

Second rank achiever Anmol Sher Singh Bedi got 1,105 marks (54.56 percent) and third rank holder Gopalakrishna Ronanki secured 1,101 marks (54.37 per cent), the UPSC said.

The topper of civil services examination 2015, Tina Dabi, had got 1,063 marks (52.49 percent).

A total of 1,099 candidates (846 men and 253 women), including 500 in General category, 347 belonging to Other Backward Class, 163 from Scheduled Caste and 89 from Scheduled Tribe, have been recommended for appointment to various central government services on the basis of the 2016 civil services exam results.

Among the successful ones, the one with the lowest marks is Abhishek Srivastava, who has got 1,099 rank. He has secured a total of 817 marks, or 40.34 percent.

All of these candidates will get central government services.

"The marks of the successful candidates show the tough standard followed by the commission in selecting the country's bureaucrats," said a senior official in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), nodal authority for the UPSC.