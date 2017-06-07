UPSC NDA and NA Exam II 2017: Notification for 390 posts released, apply on upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a notification on Wednesday inviting all eligible candidates to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2017 on its website https://upsconline.nic.in/.

According to Hindustan Times, the Commission plans to fill up around 390 posts through this exam: 335 for the National Defence Academy — 208 for the Indian Army, 72 for the Indian Air Force, 55 for the Indian Navy and 55 posts for the Indian Naval Academy.

The last date for the submission of the applications is 30 June, 2017 and the date of written examination for army, navy and air force wings of the NDA for the 140th Course is 10 September, 2017.

Applicants can go through the list of eligibility criteria and other guidelines on the website. An e-admission certificate will be issued to the candidates three weeks before the day of the written examination.

Candidates will be admitted to these courses on the basis of the results of the written examination, intelligence and personality test conducted by the Services Selection Board.

On Tuesday, the UPSC had released the marks of its civil service examination 2017 on its official website, the link for which is on upsc.gov.in.

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA and NA Exam II 2017: